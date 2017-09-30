Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 23 member squad for next weekend’s crunch Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away to Nigeria with the absence of star midfielder Rainford Kalaba sending mixed reaction. During a media briefing at Football House on Friday, Nyirenda has maintained the side that recorded back to back wins over Algeria in the last round of FIFA World Cup matches with 18-year old Djurgardens midfielder Edward Chilufya the latest inclusion. Nyirenda has kept faith in the quarter of 2017 Africa Cup winning stars that came to the party at senior level against Algeria that comprise Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala and Emmanuel Banda.

