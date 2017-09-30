JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has proposed to spend K71.6 billion in 2018, representing an 11 percent increase from the 2017 budget.

The proposed budget also represents 25.9 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Presenting the budget in Parliament yesterday, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati said 68.5 percent or K49.1 billion of the budget will be financed locally while K2.4 billion is expected to be funded through grants from various co-operating partners.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

