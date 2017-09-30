STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has challenged those who think they are popular to meet him in 2021 when the country will have general elections.

Speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday shortly before he left for Botswana, President Lungu said all those who believe that they are popular should contest the 2021 elections and prove their worth. “If anyone thinks they can do better, let them come in 2021 and see how they will be wired,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

