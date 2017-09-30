HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will next year implement the renewable energy feed-in tariff framework to add 200 megawatts to the national electricity grid through small and medium private sector investments.

And Government has proposed to spend K251.3 million under the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to make rural areas attractive for investment. Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has said the implementation of the framework is aimed at promoting small and medium private sector investment in the renewable energy sector to ensure stable and reliable power supply.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

