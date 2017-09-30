The opposition green party has the described the 2016 national budget presented to parliament yesterday as the most consumptive budget in decades. Party president peter Sinkamba says finance minister Felix Mutati’s 2018 budget has thrown to the wind tenets and benchmarks set by the seventh national development plan (SNDP). Mr. Sinkamba says this has brought into question not only the relevance of this planning platform to development planning but also the predictability and coherence of the inter-ministerial coordination.

