In this audio, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians must force Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja out of his office. In a statement issued by his deputy press secretary Brian Mwiinga today, HH observed that Kanganja was just a tool for the Patriotic Front.

