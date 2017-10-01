Lusaka resident Simataa Simataa has added biblical context to the debate on whether Christians should prominently feature at events such as the Boyz II Men Music Festival. The debate was prompted by Pastor Jimmy Kumwenda who condemned Christians who attended the show as sinners who should repent and turn from the secular route. Some Christian were not happy with Pastor Kumwenda and defended their brief moment jiving to secular beats.

