SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Livingstone

WOMEN continue to bear a heavier burden when it comes to balancing work and family.

Mothers spend about twice as much time with their children as fathers do.

Very few fathers care about housework and childcare in their homes.

One known fact is that any child takes up an enormous amount of time in such efforts like keeping them fed, housed, and educated but this is worse for a child with a physical disability as caring for them may take more years and in some cases forever if no proper rehabilitation is conducted.

