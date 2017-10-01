HOW WE MET with MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WHEN John Kabwiri went to visit his parents in Petauke district in the Eastern Province in 1967, he did not know that he would meet Lilian Mwanza, now his wife of 47 years.

While in the village, John took a walk to a nearby school where Lilian taught and it was there he met her. They exchanged addresses.

