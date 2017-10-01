Government has allocated about 87million Kwacha to set up an infrastructure Fund. Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba says the Infrastructure fund will be used to finance projects with financing from the infrastructure bonds, development banks and private funds such as shares. Mr. Chikuba was speaking at the Zambia Mission in Pretoria South Africa when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Emmanuel Mwamba.

