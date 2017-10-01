Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the increase in the budgetary allocation to the health sector which has increased to about 9.5 percent of the total budget will result in the quality provision of health care. Dr. Chilufya says through the 2018 National Budget, the government will see the introduction of the innovative health care financing which will also result in the introduction of social health insurance. He says this will no doubt be a game changer.

