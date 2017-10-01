BY SAM PHIRI –

VICE-President Inonge Wina has expressed her condolences to the families of victims of the Mbala-Mpulungu road accident.

The Vice-President said that President Edgar Lungu was immediately notified about the horrific accident that claimed 17 people and left dozens injured whilst in Botswana where he was attending that county’s 51st independence anniversary.

“Let me assure families of the victims that the nation is mourning with you in this tragic moment in life. In addition, accept our condolences which also go to the Roman Catholic Church which experienced yet another accident involving its members not too long ago”.

She said government and all law enforcement agencies and other relevant bodies were on the ground trying to establish workable reinforcement needed to save lives.

She said Government insists that Zambia Police and Road Traffic and Safety Agency operations be heightened not just in moments of accidents but at all times because prevention is better than cure.

Vice-President cautioned the general public and all road users to ensure that road safety was given priority.

This according to a statement issued to Sunday Times by Permanent Secretary for Administration at the office of the Vice-President Stephen Mwansa.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

