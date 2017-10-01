  ||    1 October 2017 @ 00:29

MWAPE MWENYA, Lufwanyama
WORLD Bank has given Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt about K10 million for the construction of Lufwanyama dam.
District commissioner Miniver Mutesa said in an interview that the dam is expected to be operational in November as 85 percent of the works have been completed.

Ms Mutesa said the district will for the first time since independence have clean, treated and running water.
