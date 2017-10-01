MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

LUMWANA 3 BUFFALOES 1

LEADERS Green Buffaloes’ cruise on the Super Division log was yesterday halted when they lost to inform Lumwana Radiants in a Week 29 match that handed champions Zanaco an opportunity to go top today when they host City of Lusaka.

Buffaloes have 53 points, three better than second-placed Power Dynamos and Zanaco.

