CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A MAN of Mansa has told the local court that he has never shaved his wife’s pubic hair from the time the two got married because her mother shaves her.

This was heard in a case in which Given Chibesa sued Christopher Musonda for reconciliation and child support before senior local court magistrate Leontina Zaloumis sitting with magistrate Margaret Sankalimba.

