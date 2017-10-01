The Zambia police on the Copperbelt has denied the opposition united party for national development permit to conduct a peaceful demonstration against Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) outsourcing. UPND Nchanga constituency losing candidate Derrick Chilundika is worried police denied them permit when the party submitted notice in good time. Chilundika has accused the Patriotic Front government of failing the Copperbelt economy by allowing KCM to continue outsourcing.

