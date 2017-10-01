Media Director in the Patriotic Front Mr Sunday Chanda, has commended the Police for taking decisive action against the members of the public that took protests against the procurement of 42 fire tenders, to parliament stating that it was unacceptable for anyone not to adhere to advice from the law enforcement officers as they were mandated to preserve law and order in the nation. Speaking when he featured on the PF Interactive Forum platform this morning, Chanda stated that the PF youths had shown exemplary conduct when upon being told not to conduct a match at the Parliament Building, in Solidarity for the Budget that was Presented to the house by Finance Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, they exercised restraint and abandoned the planned match. ” There is a notion by the opposition who want to spread the narative that the PF were on site at parliament to go ahead with the solidarity match for the 2018 budget. That is not true.” Chanda said

