KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

THE name “Ngo’mbe” is believed to have been derived from colonial settlers who reared cattle.

The township is located in Mandevu constituency in Lusaka with a population of over 50, 000 residents.

Ngo’mbe is teeming with Zambians from all walks of life.

With that population size, the area has challenges in sharing water, health services, and school facilities among other services.

