HENRY SINYANGWE, PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Kasama, Lusaka

SEVENTEN members of the Catholic Church have died after the driver of an Isuzu truck failed to negotiate a curve on the Mbala-Mpulungu road.

And Vice-President Inonge Wina says Government is deeply saddened by the death of the church members, who were travelling to Mpulungu for a gathering.

“The nation may wish know that His Excellency the President, Mr Edgar Lungu, has been informed of the accident. Let me assure families of the victims that the nation is mourning with you in this tragic moment in life,” Mrs Wina said in a statement issued by the Office of the Vice- President permanent secretary Stephen Mwansa.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

