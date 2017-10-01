Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to a live television debate to expose him of his corrupt practices. Tayali says Kambwili’s zeal on exposing corrupt activities in government, it is actually him who is more corrupt. . Tayali says he wonders why Kambwili is all of a sudden trying to be a hero by fault finding government’s undertakings when he is corrupt himself.

