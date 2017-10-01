The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is still studying the 2018 national budget. UPND Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo tells Q News that his party is still studying the budget and will give its reaction to it when it fully understands the contents of the document. Mr. Nkombo however states that the budget may trigger the cost of living in the country even higher.

