CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

A UNITED States of America (USA) faith-based organisation, CitiHope, has offered to donate and ship life-saving medical supplies and nutritional supplements worth more than US$1 million to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

The donation will help the organisation meet its principal mandate of reaching out to the most vulnerable in Zambia.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

