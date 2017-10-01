  ||    1 October 2017 @ 02:29

CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka
A UNITED States of America (USA) faith-based organisation, CitiHope, has offered to donate and ship life-saving medical supplies and nutritional supplements worth more than US$1 million to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

The donation will help the organisation meet its principal mandate of reaching out to the most vulnerable in Zambia.
