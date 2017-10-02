KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

BANKERS Association of Zambia (BAZ) says the removal of customs duty on point of sale machines will energise the use of digital financial services as the country strives towards a cashless society.

Commenting on the measure announced in the 2018 National Budget, BAZ chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza said commercial banks are expected to increase mobile cash points to improve the payment system and accelerate financial inclusion.

