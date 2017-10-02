  ||    2 October 2017 @ 01:29

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
THE Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has engaged over 12,000 smallholder farmers in four districts under its K8million cassava commercialisation programme.

In an interview recently, CEEC director general Likando Mukumbuta said the programme will be implemented in Kasama, Mansa, Solwezi and Kalumbila districts to support women and youths in cassava value chain production.
