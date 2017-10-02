  ||    2 October 2017 @ 13:28

Construction of houses on hill tops and mountains in Chipata is posing a danger to the some developers, in case of a natural disaster.
More houses are being built with no access to drinking water and proper toilets.
Residents of Magazine Compound, a densely populated area have since urged the local authority to come to their aid. 

