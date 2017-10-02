Open Letter to The President of the Republic of Zambia

State House

Lusaka RE: A SAD STORY OF A RETURNING ZAMBIAN WHO INVESTED IN THE COUNTRY AND LOST EVERYTHING-THE CASE OF A WRONG INVESTMENT IN THE TIMBER SECTOR Your Excellency Sir, I know that you do not know me and most likely you have never heard about me before. I am a returning Zambian who heeded the call by the former Presidents to return and invest in Zambia. Every time we had a Zambian President visit China and meet the Zambian community there, they all echoed one thing, “Zambians in the Diaspora should return home and invest in their country”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

