PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) yesterday destroyed 25 structures in Chibolya township which were being used for manufacturing drugs.

DEC deputy public relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi said during the raid, the commission working with officers from the Zambia Police Service also seized assorted drugs and picked up some suspects in one of Lusaka’s most notorious townships.

