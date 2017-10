The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has advised government not to extend the threatened state of public emergency when the 90 days elapses. CISCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says it is not necessary for government to extend the period of the threatened state of emergency. He says the declared threatened state of public emergency has the potential to erode investor confidence.

