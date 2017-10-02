  ||    2 October 2017 @ 16:35

NGOCC says the charges against the fire tender protesters must be dropped immediately because their arrest was unwarranted and unconstitutional. In a statement today, NGOCC board chairperson Serah Longwe stated that Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti and others had a right to protest the purchase of 42 fire tenders for $42 million which pointed to corruption.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!