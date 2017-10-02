SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

DYNAMOS 2 RANGERS 1

LUSAKA Dynamos yesterday closed the gap with leaders Green Buffaloes to three points after edging Nchanga Rangers in a Super Division Week 29 match that saw referee Stanley Hachiwa get police escort after the match.

Rangers fans accused Hachiwa of poor officiating but police were on hand to protect him and his assistants.

