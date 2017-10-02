  ||    2 October 2017 @ 11:29

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
NATIONAL team vice-captain Ziyo Tembo says there is nothing special about Nigeria and that the Super Eagles are beatable.
And Chipolopolo assistant coach Aggrey Chiyangi is upbeat Zambia will record a desired result in Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

“There is nothing special about the Super Eagles,” said Tembo yesterday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka before departure for Accra, Ghana, where the Chipolopolo have set up camp.
