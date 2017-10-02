Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says government is determined to bring sanity in Chibolya Compound with regards to drug abuse. Mr. Kampyongo says last week’s raid in Chibolya is one of the operations that the Ministry of Home Affairs will be conducting to ensure that there is law and order in Chibolya. Mr. Kampyongo says the ministry will ensure that it brings to book all drug traffickers and abusers in the area by conducting such operations.

