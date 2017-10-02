GOVERNMENT has challenged chiefs in Southern Province to forfeit subsidies and other benefits that come with the status of being chiefs if they do not want its presence at their traditional ceremonies.

So far, Government has not been invited to officiate at the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony of Senior Chief Mukuni and the Lwiindi Gonde of Chief Monze where United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema has been in attendance.

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe said in interview yesterday that it will be difficult for Government to work with chiefs who do not want to collaborate with it.

