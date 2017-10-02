Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema has continued unwinding by attending traditional ceremonies in his strongholds. Hichilema was on Sunday in Monze to attend the Lwiindi traditional ceremony. The ceremony had been initially put off in August as a protest for his incarceration but was back on the roster after his release.

Hichilema is a long time patron of the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony of the Tonga people of Southern Province.

