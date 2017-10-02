  ||    2 October 2017 @ 18:35

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he is not afraid of anyone because he has served the highest offense in the country. And Hichilema says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should be dissolved because it has no value to the people of Zambia.

