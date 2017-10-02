NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has welcomed the upward adjustment of customs duty on unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse to 25 percent from 15 saying the measure will encourage value addition to the commodity and support farmers.

ZAM chief executive officer Chipego Zulu commended Government for encouraging processing of tobacco locally, a move that will benefit tobacco farmers.

