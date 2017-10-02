  ||    2 October 2017 @ 00:29

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
KAFUE district commissioner Joseph Kamana says the impending establishment of Kafue iron and steel multi-facility economic zone in Lusaka Province will improve the district’s economic performance.

Last Friday, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati said the process of setting up the Kafue iron and steel, Kalumbila and Chembe multi-facility economic zones in North-Western and Luapula Provinces,respectively is underway.
