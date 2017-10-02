  ||    2 October 2017 @ 13:33

  Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed his satisfaction with the budget presented to Parliament on Friday by Minister of Finance Felix Mutati. The budget includes a K2.1 billion allocation for his ministry, which the minister intends to use to clamp down on crime and improve peace and security.  

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia