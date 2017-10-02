THE Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has charged that it is insensitive and irresponsible for the state to seek to intimidate citizens by arrests for demanding answers on the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost o US$42 million. In a statement, NGOCC board Chairperson Sara Longwe says the Council condemns in the strongest terms the arrest last Friday of six members of the Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia for peacefully protesting against corruption and Government’s purchase of 42 fire truck tenders. She says NGOCC demands that the charges against the six protesters be immediately dropped.

