The Young African Leaders Initiative says President Edgar Lungu must suspend Stephen Kampyongo from Cabinet and set up an inquiry to probe the purchase of fire tenders. In a statement issued today, YALI president Andrew Ntewewe stated that President Lungu’s lukewarm approach to addressing the fraudulent transaction was worrisome.

