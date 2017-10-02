The story of Gupta State Capture in South Africa has caught the attention of the world over the last year and filled many newspaper pages, but the one point that we have not heard raised is this; if a Government can be ‘captured’ in South Africa with a rule of law, media channels and civil society organisations operating freely then what chance is there for the rest of Africa? Countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, DRC, Uganda, and Malawi amongst others are all ripe pickings for businessmen to capitalise upon our weak social and political institutions. When you combine the politics of poverty, weak leadership and a struggling economy you have the perfect ingredients for sharks to play to make a quick buck at the expense of the citizens of a nation and any long-term growth.

