CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
THE Immigration Department has arrested 80 refugees in Solwezi for being found outside a refugee settlement without authority.
And the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has seized close to 1,000kgs of cannabis and 1,260 tablets of diazepam in raids on the notorious Chibolya township in Lusaka.

Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka said in a statement yesterday that the 80 refugees were intercepted at a check-point in Solwezi on Saturday.
