  ||    3 October 2017 @ 01:29

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chinsali
WORKS on the construction of a livestock farm institute in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province at a cost of K16 million are progressing well and nearing completion.

Government is building a livestock farm institute in Chinsali to equip farmers in the province with knowledge on livestock management to accelerate the growth of the livestock sector in the area.
