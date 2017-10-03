NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chinsali

WORKS on the construction of a livestock farm institute in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province at a cost of K16 million are progressing well and nearing completion.

Government is building a livestock farm institute in Chinsali to equip farmers in the province with knowledge on livestock management to accelerate the growth of the livestock sector in the area.

