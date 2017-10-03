In recent weeks there have been mounting calls for those in government to explain their wealth accumulation during their time in office. These calls come as there is heightened concern regarding the value of various procurement contracts. Among those coming under scrutiny are Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and Minister of Land Jean Kapata. President Lungu has also been challenged, however, with critics pointing to his sharp rise in declared assets between the 2015 and 2016 elections, from K13 million to K23.7 million.

