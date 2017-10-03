CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe has called for urgent harmonisation of national laws with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Treaty to foster stronger economic integration.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said inconsistent domestic rules among COMESA member states have continued to increase uncertainties and impose additional transaction and compliance costs for international businesses.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

