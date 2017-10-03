UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says he is not afraid of anyone even after his 127 day incarceration. And Mr. Hichilema says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should be dissolved because it has no value to the people of Zambia. Speaking at a joint press conference with other alliance partners in Lusaka today, Mr. Hichilema said he had not been intimidated after leaving prison.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

