  3 October 2017 @ 15:35

In this audio, expelled PF Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he is ready to work with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in order to fight the rampant corruption in government. And Kambwili says he will not waste time responding to “little criminals” like Munir Zulu, but will instead sue to teach them a lesson.

