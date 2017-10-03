By CHILA NAMAIKO –

A LUSAKA-BASED youth entrepreneur has accused former Information minister Chishimba Kambwili of being corrupt and amassing wealth by bulldozing some mining firms on the Copperbelt to allegedly award contracts to his company, Mwamona Investment Limited.

Munir Zulu at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday claimed to have been Mr Kambwili’s business associate.

He challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe how he allegedly managed to acquire properties, locally and internationally.

Mr Zulu charged that Mr Kambwili should not accuse innocent people of being corrupt when in fact it was him who purportedly engaged in questionable dealings that supposedly disadvantaged many workers.

He said the ACC should also take interest in why late President Michael Sata refused to commission a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Mongu Stadium at the time Mr Kambwili was Sports minister, alleging that he bulldozed a Chinese company that was awarded the contract for that project, including that of a similar facility in Livingstone.

Mr Zulu claimed that one of the transactions he allegedly made for Mr Kambwili involved delivering around US$500,000 to him, at a car park of a named hotel in Lusaka.

PF national youth executive member Ibrahim Mwamba claimed that Mr Kambwili’s company had allegedly been getting tenders in a questionable manner from named mining companies on the Copperbelt.

Mr Mwamba said the PF had a strong candidate for 2021 elections, being President Edgar Lungu, and it was uncalled-for to allegedly start dragging the name of the President into disrepute.

PF media committee member Simon Njovu based on the Copperbelt accused Mr Kambwili of having owned many properties dubiously in areas such as the Copperbelt, Eastern and Lusaka provinces, including in some foreign countries, but failed to develop his own constituency.

Manwhile, Mr Kambwili said it was a waste of time to react to accusations levelled against him by Mr Zulu, because he did not even know him and wondered how he was bulldozing the mining companies on the Copperbelt when he had been doing businesses since 1993.

