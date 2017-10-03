Drama characterised Parliament this afternoon when Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo allegedly slapped expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

As if that was not enough, Mr Kambwili was further tormented after Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata poured water on him.

The expelled Roan lawmaker later reported the matter to the speaker of the National Assemly Dr. Patrick Matibini that he had been slapped outside the house.

Dr Matibini has since called for an investigation into the matter considering that the incident took place outside the house.

Mr Kambwili has been a thorn in the PF government following several revelations of corrupt activities among top government officials who include Mr Lusambo and Ms. Kapata.

