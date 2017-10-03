  ||    3 October 2017 @ 00:29

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT is impressed with the progress made on the construction of the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge between Zambia and Botswana, which is expected to enhance regional integration.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said the two governments have demonstrated unity of purpose by constructing the 923-metre long rail and road bridge.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.