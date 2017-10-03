CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is impressed with the progress made on the construction of the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge between Zambia and Botswana, which is expected to enhance regional integration.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said the two governments have demonstrated unity of purpose by constructing the 923-metre long rail and road bridge.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

